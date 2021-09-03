Scolded for playing PUBG, boy kills self

Chennai :

The deceased Sai Santhosh of Lakshmipuram in Puzhal had recently completed Class 12 and secured admission at a private engineering college, said police. On Wednesday, Sai Santhosh’s father allegedly scolded his son for spending too much time on the phone playing PUBG and asked him to concentrate on his studies. Sai Santhosh, who left for his room after the incident, did not step out for long. On suspicion, his parents knocked on the door and since there was no response, broke it open only to find their son hanging from the ceiling. Puzhal police have registered a case.