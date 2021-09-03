Chennai Corporation to redevelop 41 crematoria in city

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation document, the exterior periphery of the crematoriums are very basic and sometimes lack hygiene, landscaping and maintenance. “It makes for a difficult experience for the relatives, especially during the time of distress. Though the interior facilities, machines and operations are maintained by the Chennai Corporation, the exterior periphery requires an urgent facelift and redevelopment. This could be done through a combination of design and tactical interventions like stone sculptures, seaters, green plantations, gazebos, informal seating areas, ponds and aesthetic signages,” the document said.





Of the 47 crematoria in the city, as many as 41 crematoria would be taken up for the project. Meanwhile, the civic body has invited national and international level architects to design the landscaping at the exteriors of the selected crematoria. Also, the civic body has decided to try getting a corporate social responsibility fund (CSR Fund) to redevelop the landscape according to the plans, which would be created by architects. Of the 41 crematoria selected for the project, 37 are electric crematoria.