Corpn teachers to contact parents of absentee students

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, around 27,000 students are studying in Classes 9 to 12 in Corporation schools. “Of the total, only 75 to 80 per cent attended the classes on Wednesday and Thursday. We are expecting more students to attend classes in the coming days,” the official said.





The official said to identify the reasons for a huge number of absentees, teams have been formed across the city. The teams have teachers as members and they would contact the parents of the absent students through phone to identify the reason and to implore them to send their wards to schools without fear. Presently, the civic body implements a batch system at some schools where there are space constraints and allows full strength wherever adequate space and teachers are available.





“We are visiting all the schools to assess the availability of space in classrooms. Based on the inspections, the maximum number of students to be allowed in each class will be worked out,” he added.





Even before the schools are opened, the civic body vaccinated 90 per cent of its teachers with first doses.