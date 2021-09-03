Advanced screening system to identify exposure to virus at Amma Maligai

Chennai :

The system was launched by Five Star Emergency Management and Research Centre (EMRC), an emergency service provider in the city. Viral Sign identifies exposure to the virus even before the symptoms appear in an individual through certain indicators.





The screening process works by capturing and interpreting a comprehensive thermal signature of the face to identify patterns consistent with the presence of flu-like illness, including COVID-19. Unlike point thermometers or thermal cameras, Viral Sign does not rely on a single point or maximum temperature of the face.





Green colour indicates that the screen did not identify the presence of virus, orange indicates potential for pre-symptomatic presence of the virus. In the case of red, pre-symptomatic and symptomatic (fever) indications for the presence of the virus are reflected.





“We want to ensure that there are no cases of false negatives as it is being introduced in public places. We are going to critically analyse the results and data after the initial installation and if the usage helps reduce direct monitoring, we can introduce it at other places,” said Dr Manish S Narnaware, DC Health, Greater Chennai Corporation.





A senior official from Five Star Emergency Management and Research Centre said the screening system has more than 96 per cent accuracy. “It notifies the operator of the suspected risk in individuals by visual and audio alerts. The algorithm of the device is designed in such a manner that the alert is generated by the artificial intelligence (AI) in Viral Sign. The tedious task of individual monitoring, testing or surveillance is reduced as the screening process does not require the supervision of a medical professional or interpretation of the thermal signature,” the official added.





Viral Sign is a SaaS-based solution, which distinguishes it from other screening devices. Since it is non-contact and identifies pre-symptomatic indicators, it provides triage to undergo appropriate tests for the diagnosis of the virus at an early stage.