Corporation to use advance screening system to detect virus, avoid false negatives

Chennai :

The system was launched recently by Five Star Emergency Management and Research Centre (EMRC), an emergency service provider in the city. Viral Sign identifies the exposure of COVID virus before an individual experiences symptoms through certain indicators.





The process works by capturing and interpreting a comprehensive thermal signature of the face to identify patterns consistent with the presence of flu-like illness, including COVID. Unlike point thermometers or thermal cameras, Viral Sign does not rely on single point or maximum temperature of the face.





A green colour signal indicates that the screen did not identify the presence of virus, orange indicates that the potential for pre-symptomatic presence of virus, prior to the onset of fever are present. In case of a red colour indication, pre-symptomatic and symptomatic (fever) indications for the presence of virus are reflected.





"We want to ensure that there are no cases of false negatives as it is being introduced in public places. We are going to critically analyse the results and data after the initial installation and if the usage is helpful in reducing the direct monitoring, we can introduce it at other places also in the city," said Dr Manish S Narnaware, DC Health, GCC





A senior official from Five Star Emergency Management and Research Centre said that the screening system has more than 96 per cent accuracy. "It notifies the operator of the suspected risk of the virus in individuals by visual and audio alters. The algorithm of the device is designed in such a manner that the alert is generated by the artificial intelligence (AI) in Viral Sign. The tedious task of individual monitoring, testing or surveillance is reduced as the screening process does not require the supervision of a medical professional or interpretation of the thermal signature," the official added.





Viral Sign is a SaaS based solution and not based on temperature check, which distinguishes it from other screening devices. As the system is contactless and identifies pre-symptomatic indicators, it provides triage to undergo appropriate tests for the diagnosis of the virus at an early stage.