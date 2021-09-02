Chennai trio held for stealing autorickshaw

Tirumullaivoyal police have arrested three persons for stealing an autorickshaw.
Chennai: R Babu (33) of Saraswathi Nagar parked his autorickshaw in front of his house on August 20 and found it stolen the next day. Based on his complaint, Tirumullaivoyal police registered a case and arrested the suspects on Wednesday morning during a vehicle check. The stolen autorickshaw was stolen from them before the accused - M Vijay (28) of Ambattur, R Balaji (27) of Menambedu and M Jeeva (24) of Tirumullaivoyal - were remanded in judicial custody.
