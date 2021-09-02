Teen robbed of phone and gold chain

A 16-year-old boy was robbed of his Rs 15,000 worth mobile phone and a half a sovereign chain by an unidentified man in Triplicane in broad daylight on Wednesday.
Chennai: The incident happened when the victim, a student of the Chennai Corporation's Industrial Training Institute at Lloyds Colony, stepped out to get lunch. According to the complainant, a man approached him claiming that he had to make an emergency call. However, a few minutes later, on the pretext of returning the phone, the man asked whether what the boy was wearing was a gold chain. Then he asked him to remove the chain to check and fled the spot with both the phone and chain. Based on his complaint, Ice House police have launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.
Conversations