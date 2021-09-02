Video clip of Chennai traffic cop accepting bribe goes viral, probe on

Chennai :

A video clip of a traffic police personnel accepting bribes from truck drivers in Tirumangalam went viral on Thursday.





The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday evening near VR Mall, which was captured and circulated by passersby on WhatsApp.





In the one-minute-long video, the cop is seen negotiating with two men behind a stationary truck for a long time before taking money in hand and shoving it into his trouser.





The cop was identified as Srinivasan of Tirumangalam traffic police station. When contacted, a senior traffic police officer told DT Next that an inquiry was initiated to ascertain the veracity of the video.





Sources said that the traffic cop targeted only heavy vehicles and even developed an argument with people, who caught his act on their phone before vacating the spot.





It may be recalled that Greater Chennai Police took several steps, including e-challan, PoS machines and paying the fine through bank accounts and contactless enforcement, to stop traffic police personnel from accepting bribes.





Earlier, an Intelligence Section constable was suspended after a video of him accepting money from a man went viral on social media.