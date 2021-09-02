Chennai Metro collects Rs 48,000 fine from passengers for violating COVID norms

Chennai Metrorail Limited (CMRL) has collected Rs. 48,400 as penalty from passengers, who failed to wear face masks properly, since the operations resumed in June.





According to a CMRL statement, a penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not properly wearing face masks in Metro trains and stations. "A total of 242 passengers have been levied penalty from June 21 to August 31 for non-adherence to COVID norms. A sum of Rs 48,400 has been collected as fine so far," the statement added.





CMRL resumed its services on June 21 and is currently operating with 50 per cent capacity as per the instructions by the State government.





Meanwhile, more than 22.74 lakh passengers have travelled in Metro trains from August 1 to August 31. Since June 21, a total of 44.76 lakh have used the service.





"In August, as many as 35,180 passengers have utilised the QR code ticketing system, while 12,9,967 passengers have used travel card ticketing System. CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR Code ticketing and a 20 per cent discount on using Metro travel cards," the statement added.