British Airways flight has a deferred take-off from Chennai

The British Airways flight from London landed at Chennai, is once again headed for London on Thursday. The flight had a delayed take-off.
Chennai:
The first BA flight in eight months to Chennai that carried 189 passengers has returned for London on 7:04 am on Thursday. The flight was scheduled to leave at 5:31 am.
The Heathrow-bound flight carried 162 passengers including four infants. There were no announcements on the delayed departure, when questioned, the officials cited "operational reasons" for the delay.
