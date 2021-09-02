Thu, Sep 02, 2021

British Airways flight has a deferred take-off from Chennai

Published: Sep 02,202111:27 AM

The British Airways flight from London landed at Chennai, is once again headed for London on Thursday. The flight had a delayed take-off.

Image Courtesy: Facebook.com/britishairways
Chennai:
The first BA flight in eight months to Chennai that carried 189 passengers has returned for London on 7:04 am on Thursday. The flight was scheduled to leave at 5:31 am.

The Heathrow-bound flight carried 162 passengers including four infants. There were no announcements on the delayed departure, when questioned, the officials cited "operational reasons" for the delay.
