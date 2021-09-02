Thu, Sep 02, 2021

Two staffers of Amma Pharmacy held for misappropriation of Rs 5 lakh

Published: Sep 02,202106:07 AM

Porur-SRMC police arrested two staffers of an Amma Pharmacy, including a woman, for misappropriating collection of about Rs 5 lakh by showing increased stock.

Representative Image
Chennai:
But when officials from Greater Chennai Corporation inspected the pharmacy on Trunk Road, they found out that the stock and revenue did not tally. During interrogation, M Subashini (43) of Karambakkam and S Christopher (45) of KK Nagar allegedly admitted that they swindled the collection by showing increased stock at the pharmacy. Both were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
