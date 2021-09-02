Bengal native among two electrocuted in separate incidents in Tambaram

Chennai :

In one case, Sathish Kumar of Sembakkam near Tambaram, staff of a private firm in Thoraipakkam, switched on water heater on Wednesday. When he touched the water to check, he suffered a shock. His wife, Revathi tried to rescue him, but suffered shock and was thrown off. Police said Sathish died on the spot while Revathi has been admitted to a hospital in East Tambaram. In the second incident, Abishek (24) of West Bengal was involved in demolishing an old building in Bajanai Koil street in Tambaram. When he tried to give connection to a bulb, Abishek was electrocuted and died on the spot. The Selaiyur police sent the body to Chromepet government hospital for autopsy.