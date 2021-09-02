TTDC to spruce up Mudaliyarkuppam lagoon, hike boating charges

Chennai :

Enthralled over the state budget announcement that stretches of beaches in Tamil Nadu will be cleaned and improvised to get the international blue flag certification, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has set the ball rolling.





By next month, the tourism department will kick start its maiden eco-friendly beach policy in place at Mudaliyarkuppam, a popular lagoon and a weekend destination close to Chennai along the serene East Coast Road.





“By next month, visitors thronging Mudaliyarkuppam lagoon boating facility can be assured of a cleaner and an equipped beach matching the requirements of our tourists, particularly women and children,” B Chandramohan, secretary, Tourism and Hindu Religious, and Charitable Endowment told DT Next.





The state has handed over government land for developing the beach landscape. New umbrella shades, aesthetic sit-outs, washrooms, and shower facilities near the beach are coming up at Mudaliyarkuppam, the top official said adding that the development plans for the Muttukadu boating facility are also under the state government’s consideration.





“The lagoon is already popular for those seeking paddling, water scooters, and adventure boats. No additional staff is engaged to focus on the cleanliness of the beach so that the shoreline is free from debris and garbage,” explained a local TTDC official. The top management has given this concept of a clean and eco-friendly beach under which littering will be banned in the vicinity.





Orders for new boats and conservancy facilities had already been placed and the beach will be ready shortly to engage the tourists, the official said.





Meanwhile, the tourism development board had also marginally increased the tariff for all the boating facilities in the state, including the boathouses at Kodaikanal, Nilgiris, Mudaliyarkuppam, and Muttukadu. “The boat ride cost had been increased by 5 to 10 percent owing to the increased diesel prices and there is no public complaint as they are aware of the uncertain fuel price increase,” said staff at TTDC boating facility.