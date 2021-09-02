70 sovereigns burgled from makeup artist

Chennai :

Kavitha (27) of Teachers’ Colony, a makeup artiste working in films, and her husband Velayutham (34) left for Tiruvannamalai on Monday and returned home in the wee hours of Wednesday. They were shocked to find the door broken open and jewels and cash burgled. Based on their complaint, Puzhal police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.





The sniffer dog that was brought to the scene of crime ran up to the main road but stopped after that.





Fingerprint experts have collected samples from the house to find out if any known burglars were part of the theft.