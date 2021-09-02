Rtd SSI extorts couples intimate in cars, arrested

Chennai :

Recently, a call taxi driver, Joseph, lodged a complaint at Velachery police station that a man in plain clothes extorted money from him posing as a cop.





A case was registered and police combed the CCTV footage. The suspect was identified and secured. However, police were shocked to find out that the suspect Sasikumar was a retired special sub-inspector.





Investigation revealed that he threatened couples having some intimate moments inside their car or secluded places in Besant Nagar, Velachery, Alandur, Nanganallur and Madipakkam and those consuming liquor on the roadside, asking them to come to the police station and then ‘sparing’ them after extorting money.





However, after police arrested him and took him to the hospital for a regular medical checkup, doctors reportedly told police that he is suffering from heart ailments.





The certificate was produced before the magistrate and Sasikumar was let off from the station after a warning.