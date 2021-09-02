NBWs against earthmover importers

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the NBWs after recording the repeated adjournments and the submission by the petitioner’s counsel that despite passing on the information regarding the scheduled case hearing, the clients merely made it known that they were not in a position to pay the entry task.





“In view of the stand taken by the petitioners and considering the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioners, this court is inclined to issue non-bailable warrant to the petitioners, returnable on September 6,” the court held.





It also directed the registry to communicate the order on NBWs to the Chennai police Commissioner for its execution through the jurisdictional police.





The NBWs were issued to the director of Grandhe Construction Pvt and proprietor of Sri Murugan Earth Movers who had expressed their inability to pay the entry tax. The pleas moved back in 2008 had sought the commercial taxes department from collecting income tax to motor grader imported from China to enable its registration with the Regional Transport Officer. The other two pleas by Sri Murugan Earth Movers related to the import of a vibratory soil compactor and a wheel loader.