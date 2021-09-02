Clear vehicles piled up in police stations, DGP directs officials

Chennai :

The officer noted that a large number of vehicles involved in cases, especially road accidents, have been lying idle in police station premises for a long time. They not only occupy large space but also create unhygienic condition around the station premises. A number of vehicles are also involved in smuggling and prohibition related cases.





Based on the instruction by DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of the police force, a special drive was launched to hand over the vehicles to the owners. In many instances owners were not coming forward to take the vehicles back, especially in road accident cases where they consider them as bad luck. But the police have taken the vehicles to their houses and handed them over, noted N Villupuram SP Shreenatha. The district police in Villupuram handed over more than 350 vehicles to their owners on Wednesday.