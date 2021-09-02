Greater Chennai Corporation organises online career guidance session

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation release, a career guidance book has been prepared to help the students who have completed Class 12 and awaiting to enter higher education. “The book contains details about various courses and employment opportunities of such courses,” the release said. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the career guidance book, an ebook, will be released through a Zoom session at 12.30 pm on Thursday. Students can also participate in the online event using Zoom ID 85032344381and the password ‘iwcm’. Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials provided guidance to the students.