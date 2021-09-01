Retired cop held for extorting money from couples in different parts of Chennai

Chennai :

Recently, a call taxi driver, Joseph, lodged a complaint at Velachery Police station alleging that a man in plain clothes extorted money from him posing as a cop.





Soon after, the police combed the CCTV footage following the complaint, the suspect was identified and secured. However, police were shocked to find out that the suspect Sasikumar was a retired special sub-inspector.





Investigation revealed that he had threatened couples spending private moments inside cars or secluded places in Besant Nagar, Velachery, Alandur, Nanganallur and Madipakkam. He also threatened those consuming liquor on the roadside and asked them to come to nearby police stations and extorted money from them.





While police arrested him and took him to the hospital for a regular medical checkup, doctors reportedly told police that he has heart-related ailments. A certificate was produced before the magistrate and Sasikumar was let off after a warning.