Cooking gas cylinder rates up by Rs 25, costs Rs 900 in Chennai

Chennai :

Due to the recent revision in LPG rates, the price of a non-subsidised cylinder in Chennai would be Rs 900.50. In Delhi and Mumbai, a cylinder weighing 14.2 kg went up to Rs 884.50 and Rs 911 in Kolkata.





The price has skyrocketed to Rs 911 in Kolkata, the highest among the four metros. The new LPG cylinder price rate is effective from September 1.





In the last 15 days, the price of an LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹50. It was hiked by ₹25 on August 18, and again today by ₹25 per cylinder. Earlier still, in July, the price of cooking gas was increased by ₹25.50. Thus, in the last two months, the price of LPG has gone up by ₹75.





Meanwhile, in addition to the cooking gas rates, the prices of commercial gas cylinders used in restaurants and eateries have also gone up. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by Rs 75 to currently cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi, while the same costs a staggering amount of Rs 1,770.50 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, gas prices are on the rise but petrol and diesel rates have come down marginally on this day. Petrol prices fell by 10 paise at the Indian Oil petrol pump, while diesel has become cheaper by 14 paise.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over the rise in prices of domestic cooking gas, and said the country is uniting against this injustice.





The Congress party has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices and has been demanding reduction in them by removing some of the taxes imposed by the central government.





"The one who is forcing the public to sleep empty stomach is himself sleeping under the shadow of friends....but the country is uniting against the injustice," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.