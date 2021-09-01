AIADMK's Chief Co-ordinator O Paneerselvam's wife dies due to cardiac arrest

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK's party coordinator O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi was admitted in a private hospital (Gem hospital) in Chennai.





Media reports said that Vijayalakshmi had suffered a cardiac arrest and was getting treated in the hospital for the past two weeks.





Following the death of OPS wife Vijayalakshmi due to cardiac arrest AIADMK MLAs signed in the Assembly registry and went. They will not participate in the Assembly proceedings.