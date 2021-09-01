British Airways flight makes its first Chennai touchdown in 8 months

Chennai :

The British Airways (BA) flight carrying 189 passengers and 14 crew members landed at the Chennai airport on 4 am Wednesday. Direct services between Chennai and London were stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the emerging mutations.





The flight is expected to leave for London at 5:30 pm on Thursday. The services between Chennai and London will get three days each; London-to-Chennai on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Chennai-to-London on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.





The direct flight service is expected to be increased to five days following the warm reception given by Chennai passengers. The United Kingdom's official carrier had earlier resumed flights in Indian cities Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from where passengers in Tamil Nadu had to board for London.





Flight services were halted on March 23 following the breakout of coronavirus, British Airways briefly resumed flights October last year only to pause on December as the second wave reared its head in the UK. As the second wave has subsided, the BA flights have once again been flagged off.





But there is no sign of dropping the guard down, as the passengers, despite carrying a negative-for-covid certificate from UK, still require a negative RT-PCR test in the Chennai airport to avoid spread of the mutation. All the Chennai-bound flyers who arrived at Chennai from London today had undergone the test.