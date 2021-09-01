Civic body inspects SWD desilting

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday inspected desilting and minor repair works of storm water drains (SWD) at Gopalapuram, Valluvarkottam road and Rajamanar Salai and directed the officials to complete the works before the onset of the monsoon.

Representative Image Chennai : An official release said desilting and minor repair had been taken up at 4,254 SWDs, a total 698 km at a cost of Rs 9.96 crore. The city has a total of 9,224 SWD, 2,070 km long. It said that commissioner inspected Rajamanar Salai at Kodambakkam zone and Valluvarkottam Road and Gopalapuram at Teynampet zone.