Man runs away from eatery, dies after fall

A 20-year-old drunk man died after falling from the median on OMR while trying to flee from a roadside eatery without paying, in Semmanchery on Monday night.
Chennai: Manikandan of Park Town went to the eatery under the influence of alcohol to have dinner with friends, Ajit (19) of Park Town and Santhakumar (20) of Perumbakkam. The trio complained about the food and threw the plates, which led to a quarrel with the eatery owner. After it escalated, Ajit and Santhakumar escaped in a two-wheeler and went to the other side of the road. Manikandan ran away and tried cross the median to get on the bike, but slipped and fell. His friends rushed him to a hospital, but was declared dead.
