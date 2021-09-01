Fear of 3rd wave brings down patients coming in from other states

Chennai :

Earlier, the hospitals used to receive patients from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana for elective surgeries, cancer treatment and other clinical procedures. “At least 30-40 per cent pediatric cases used to come to our government hospitals, mainly at the Institute of Child Health, from outside Tamil Nadu, especially from Nellore, Chittoor and other parts of Telangana. However, due to lack of transportation and COVID regulations in those states, the number of patients has reduced,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, head of paediatric surgery at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.





Now, the hospitals are seeing more emergency cases within the city and nearby areas among paediatric cases also due to fear of a third wave, said doctors.





“We are not seeing as many patients from other States as we used. The public are concerned about the risk of COVID during travel while being admitted to the hospital,” said Dr R Shanthimalar, dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





On the other hand, hospital authorities too are cautious about admitting patients from other states. They are mandating COVID tests, especially for those from Kerala, to prevent any spread at the hospitals. “There is no need to panic, as the cases are under control. We are able to undertake important elective surgeries even in paediatrics at the hospital. Patients coming from other states are also given treatment after following all safety measures to prevent any outbreak,” said Dr S Ezhilarasi, director, Institute of Child Health.