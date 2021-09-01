Furniture unit damaged in pre-dawn blaze

Chennai :

The shop was owned by Abdul Razzak of Senneri village, near Maduranthagam. The manufacturing unit was also his.





The shop and unit caught fire at 2 am and people in the neighbourhood informed the police. Fire and rescue teams from Acharapakkam, Tindivanam, and Melmaruvathur rushed to the spot and doused the fire in two hours. The police said the building was completely gutted and all the new furniture was damaged.





The Orathi police have registered a case and efforts are on to ascertain the fire.





Abdul Razzak was in the business of making customised furniture and supplying it to various places. The police said there were no casualties as the fire broke out in the early morning.





Garments worth Rs 5 lakh gutted





Brand-new clothes worth Rs 5 lakh went up in flames after a fire broke out at a showroom on ECR in Tiruvanmiyur on Monday night.





The shop selling readymade dresses belongs to one Murugesan of Adyar. It was closed at 9 pm, and the incident happened around 9.15 pm, said the police.





It was the people in the neighbouring shops who noticed the smoke and alerted the owner and fire control room. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tiruvanmiyur station rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 10.30 pm before it spread to the adjacent shops.





However, by then the entire showroom and clothes worth Rs 5 lakh were gutted. But none were injured in the fire.





A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the accident. Tiruvanmiyur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.