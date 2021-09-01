Truck driver held for slapping constable

Chennai :

Head Constable M Chandrasekaran of Senneerkuppam was regulating traffic along with sub-inspector Bhagavathi Perumal on Mount-Poonamallee road below Maduravoyal bypass road when a trailer truck coming from Guindy tried to take right onto the service road to join the Irumbuliyur-Maduravoyal bypass road.





Since heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering the service lane, the head constable stopped the truck and asked the driver to go straight till Kumananchavadi and take the road to Maduravoyal.





However, the driver later identified as Mushtaq Ahmed of Mumbai allegedly refused to move the truck from the road, resulting in a traffic jam on the stretch, and verbally abused the head constable in Hindi. When the police raised an objection for his obscene gestures, the latter suddenly slapped the head constable. Fellow police personnel immediately secured him and handed him over to the SRMC police station. Mustaq Ahmed was booked under Sections 294b, 332 and 506 (2) of IPC and remanded in judicial custody.