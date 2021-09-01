No masks: 152 fined at Marina

Chennai :

According to officials, the Corporation collected a total fine of Rs 31,200 from 152 people for not wearing the masks.





The Corporation on Monday distributed free masks to people at Marina, Nochikuppam and Besant Nagar beaches to encourage compliance and adherence to wearing masks. It also shared photos of the distribution of free masks to the people at the city beaches with hashtags #wearmasks and #CovidIsNotOver.





Following a huge number of people going to Marina beach on Sunday, with the relaxation of the restrictions, Corporation sources said that they might restrict people visiting the beach on Sundays and public holidays considering the health risk involved.