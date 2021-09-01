Rescued minor reveals sexual assault, dad held

Chennai :

The 14-year-victim is a Class 9 student of a government school in Tiruporur Taluk in Chengalpattu.





It was the police personnel on patrol at the Marina beach who found the girl sitting alone on Sunday night. However, when they asked the child why she was there alone at that hour, she did not speak much. The officials then admitted her to a home, Karunalaya Social Service Society in Tondiarpet.





As she refused to eat anything on Monday, the staff asked her what had happened, and were shocked by what she revealed. After her mother passed away nine years ago, she has been stayed with her father, who was married to another woman. For the last one month, the man has allegedly been sexually assaulting her, aided by the second wife.





Unable to go through the abuse again, she left the house on Sunday. With nowhere else to go, she reached Marina beach, the girl told them.





The staff at the home immediately alerted Child Welfare Committee members who then spoke to her. Based on their complaint, Tiruvottiyur all-women police registered a case and arrested the couple aged 40 and 38 from Chengalpattu. They were booked under Pocso Act and were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, Vepery all-women police arrested a 64-year-old caretaker for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The accused, S Mohan of Purasaiwalkam, worked as maid-cum-caretaker at the victim’s house and allegedly abused the girl when her parents were out on work. After the girl, who learnt about good and bad touches at school, informed her parents about the abuse, they lodged a complaint. Mohan was arrested and booked under Pocso Act, and was remanded in judicial custody.