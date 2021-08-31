Notice to Madras Varsity from offering PG law courses through private study

Chennai :

He also cited to the recent high court order which categorically held that students who studied their PG Degree in Law through Private Study Mode in the UoM or under Distance Education Mode in the Annamalai University are not eligible for appointment to the post of law teachers.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalau before whom the PIL moved in such regard came up for hearing ordered notice to the UoM returnable in a fortnight.The petitioner B Ramkumar Adityan had submitted that contrary to a high court order that candidates who had undergone the regular Courses of Law, both in Bachelor Degree and Master Degree level and attended colleges or Universities, alone are eligible for appointment as law teachers, the Madras university has called for admission to M.L. programme in private study thereby misleading students.“Therefore, studying and conducting Law Courses under Private Study mode has only led to several litigations and problems for the students conferred with such degrees vying for teaching positions,” the petitioner, said.He also noted that the courses being offered without any recognition from Bar Council of India renders such qualification dubious ultimately affecting the students who obtain such degrees with the fond hope of building a career in law.