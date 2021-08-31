Duo held for burgling shops in Kodambakkam and Vadapalani

Chennai :

Nearly a week after a number of shops were burgled in Kodambakkam and Vadapalani, police have arrested two men and seized 1.5 kg of silver articles, 10 mobile phones, bronze idols, perfumes and groceries from them.





The accused A Vijay (26) of Pulianthope and S Surya Prakash (21) of Minjur were secured during a vehicle check on Monday, said police. Investigation revealed that the duo has carried out similar thefts in Valasaravakkam, Kotturpuram, MKB Nagar and Teynampet too.





Police that that the accused became friends in prison and decided to loot shops in the night hours together.





On August 24, at least eight shops were broken open and valuables stolen in Kodambakkam and CCTV footage showed a man standing outside the shop to check if they are being noticed, while the other person looted shops.





In one of the footages, they were seen hiding behind a vijay banner leaving the theft halfway when police passed by during night patrol.