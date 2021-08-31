Cops probe SB-CID constable’s claims of kidnap and robbery

Chennai :

Ravi (45), a head constable attached to the Special Branch-CID, said he was on his way to the police headquarters on Kamarajar Salai on Saturday evening when one Ajay Vicky, who is known to him, offered to drop him on his car saying he was going to Adyar.





There were two other men in the car, said Ravi, adding that he sat next to them. Ravi claimed he felt a pinch in the back a few minutes later and became unconscious.





When he woke up, he found himself lying on the roadside near Sholinganallur on Sunday, and later found Rs 1 lakh was transferred through his GPay app. Even while they are searching for Ajay Vicky and the other two, Choolaimedu police are suspicious about the head constable’s claims and are combing the CCTV footage to confirm the veracity of the complaint.





They are also looking into the the account numbers to which the money was transferred.