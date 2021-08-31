Active cases drop in 14 Corpn zones, TPR stays below 1

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the city had 1,874 active cases as on Monday. This is just 23 active cases per lakh population. The city’s population is estimated to be around 82.16 lakh.





Among the 15 zones, Alandur had the highest active case incidence, 59 per lakh. The zone’s approximate population was 3.23 lakh. The south Chennai zone is the only zone with more than 50 active case incidence. Valasaravakkam zone has 40 active cases per lakh population; the population being 3.9 lakh. Tondiarpet and Royapuram, the north Chennai zones that were affected worst during the initial days of the pandemic, had the lowest incidence of 15 and 9 respectively. Of the total cases reported in the two zones, only 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent cases are still active. Against the population of 6.77 lakh and 7.45 lakh, the zones had only 100 and 69 active cases. Apart from these two zones, Tiruvottiyur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Sholinganallur had less than 20 active case incidence; with 11, 13, 18 and 16 respectively.





None of the 15 zones had more than 200 active cases. Also, five zones have less than 100 cases. Interestingly, four of the five zones are in the northern region. Tondiarpet had 100 active cases.