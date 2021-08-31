Coastal districts likely to get rains for next three days

Chennai :

“Due to Southwest monsoon winds, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, and adjoining interior districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. Meanwhile, light rain is likely over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai.





From September 3, some interior districts may receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning due to the effect of Southwest monsoon and heat convection. The official added that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds in the south and central Arabian Sea for the next 24 hours.





On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a fall in maximum temperature to 32.6 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and 24.4 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam.





According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Coimbatore which received 4 cm of rainfall, followed by Kanniyakumari and The Nilgris with 3 cm each, while Chennai, Cuddalore and Theni recorded 1 cm of rainfall on Sunday.



