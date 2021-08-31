Ahead of school reopening, officials conduct inspections to ensure adherence to guidelines

Workers are disinfecting classrooms and premises of all schools ahead of reopening on September 1

Chennai :

All district education officers were instructed to visit schools, including State-run ones, to inspect the safety measures that have been undertaken.





More than 20,000 high and higher secondary schools, including private institutions, would reopen on Wednesday after a gap of several months.





“Prior to reopening, the officials will visit all schools to ensure that they are following the guidelines issued by the government, including properly cleaning and disinfecting the premises, furniture, handrails, doors and windows,” said a senior official from the School Education Department.





The officials would also see to it that teaching aids, sports equipment, swings, desks, computers, printers and laptops, especially surfaces and objects that are frequently touched, were disinfected properly. The education officers would ensure the provision of hand wash facilities with soap and running water.





“The Health Department will provide hand sanitiser to all government schools. They should be available in all classrooms. The officials will also ensure that the schools display numbers of State helpline and local health authorities and mobile medical teams so that teachers, staff and students may contact in case of emergency,” he said.





The officials who would visit the schools asked all school managements to encourage students to come by bicycles or dropped and picked up by parents to avoid travelling in crowded modes of transport. “Once the schools are reopened, officials will go on surprise checks to see whether managements are strictly following the SOP. If any school is found violating rules, severe action will be taken,” he said.