Six women rescued from flesh trade after raids

Police have arrested five men for running flesh trade in the city in two separate raids and rescued six women from their custody.
Chennai:
Velachery police, based on a tip-off, raided a flat at Ram Nagar extension on Sunday and confirmed that the place was used for flesh trade. Four women in the house were rescued and the trio — G Parthiban (35) of Dindigul, T Mohan (24) of Cuddalore and M Sasikumar (22) of Kilkattalai — was arrested.
Investigation revealed that the trio lured customers with the help of a mobile phone application.
Similarly, Tirumullaivoyal police arrested two men and rescued two women from their custody on Monday.
A special team of Avadi Assistant Commissioner raided a house on Kennedy Street in Srinagar Colony and rescued the women. The accused S Parashmal Joshi (45) of West KK Nagar and S Senthilkumar (52) of Thanjavur were secured and handed over to Tirumullaivoyal police. The duo is being interrogated.
