Aug 31, 2021

Six women rescued from flesh trade after raids

Published: Aug 31,2021

Police have arrested five men for running flesh trade in the city in two separate raids and rescued six women from their custody.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Velachery police, based on a tip-off, raided a flat at Ram Nagar extension on Sunday and confirmed that the place was used for flesh trade. Four women in the house were rescued and the trio — G Parthiban (35) of Dindigul, T Mohan (24) of Cuddalore and M Sasikumar (22) of Kilkattalai — was arrested. 

Investigation revealed that the trio lured customers with the help of a mobile phone application. 

Similarly, Tirumullaivoyal police arrested two men and rescued two women from their custody on Monday. 

A special team of Avadi Assistant Commissioner raided a house on Kennedy Street in Srinagar Colony and rescued the women. The accused S Parashmal Joshi (45) of West KK Nagar and S Senthilkumar (52) of Thanjavur were secured and handed over to Tirumullaivoyal police. The duo is being interrogated.
