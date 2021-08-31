Six women rescued from flesh trade after raids

Chennai :

Velachery police, based on a tip-off, raided a flat at Ram Nagar extension on Sunday and confirmed that the place was used for flesh trade. Four women in the house were rescued and the trio — G Parthiban (35) of Dindigul, T Mohan (24) of Cuddalore and M Sasikumar (22) of Kilkattalai — was arrested.





Investigation revealed that the trio lured customers with the help of a mobile phone application.





Similarly, Tirumullaivoyal police arrested two men and rescued two women from their custody on Monday.





A special team of Avadi Assistant Commissioner raided a house on Kennedy Street in Srinagar Colony and rescued the women. The accused S Parashmal Joshi (45) of West KK Nagar and S Senthilkumar (52) of Thanjavur were secured and handed over to Tirumullaivoyal police. The duo is being interrogated.