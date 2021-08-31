Tangedco to install 5,692 RMUs to reduce outages in Chennai

Chennai :

Once the RMU project is commissioned, power disruption in the city due to technical faults will become a thing of the past as all the substations and feeders will be interconnected and can draw power from the neighbouring one if a feeder fails.





“We are planning to erect 5,692 RMUs across the city,” a senior official of Tangedco said. The RMUs installed in the city previously could be operated only manually. “The new RMUs can be operated remotely and will be connected to the SCADA centre of the Tangedco at its headquarters. If a feeder line fails, the RMU will restore power through another connected line automatically. Earlier, it was done manually resulting in the time delay in the restoration of power supply,” the official added.





Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched the RMU-based power distribution system in his Kolathur Assembly constituency. The RMU connected six areas Loco Shed Gandhi Nagar, GKM colony 25th and 30th Street, VV Nagar 2nd Street, Poompuhar Nagar 1st Main Road, and United Colony 2nd Street in Kolathur. “The RMU is connected to feeder lines from Kolathur and Periyar Nagar Sub Stations. If a feeder line from the Kolathur SS trips, the RMU will restore power supply through the Periyar Nagar SS feeder line,” he explained.