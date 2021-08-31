Tamil Nadu IS module chief threatens to kill jail in-charge

Chennai :

Official sources said Khaja Moideen, involved in various cases, including the gunning down of SSI Wilson in January 2020, probed by NIA, allegedly picked up an oral fight with prison in-charge S Muthuraman saying he should be given whatever courier coming for him inside the jail. “If I don’t get the items reaching here by courier, just wait and see what I will be doing to you. Your death will be with my hands,” sources quoted Khaja Moideen as saying.





Khaja Moideen, one of the main accused in the murder of a Hindu Munani activist Suresh Kumar in Ambattur in 2014, is being probed by NIA in two other cases. He was allegedly planning to set up a base in the Karnataka-TN forest and getting trained in dark web communication with foreign handlers, when he was arrested in Delhi in January 2020, after mysteriously disappearing from TN in December 2019 while out on bail.





Khaja Moideen was accused of obtaining SIM cards with fake identity documents and helping his ISIS module members and waging violent jihad.