40-yr-old driver skids off bike, dies in accident on GST Road near Mount

A 40-year-old man died in an accident on the GST Road near Nandambakkam on Sunday.
Chennai: The deceased M Pandian of KPK Nagar in Perungudi was working as a driver. On Sunday evening, Pandian was travelling on his scooter to the city and when he was on the GST Road near St Thomas Mount, Pandian lost control and the bike skidded on the road. In the impact, he suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital, but there he died without responding to treatment. On information, the St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Police said Pandian was wearing a helmet, but he suffered internal injuries in the stomach which was the reason for his death.
