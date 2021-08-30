History Sheeter of Mannadi held under POSCO Act

A 38-year-old man has been arrested under Pocso Act for molesting a four-year-old girl in Harbour police station limits on Sunday. The accused J Thyagarajan alias Thyagu of Mannadi is a history-sheeter with theft cases pending against him and he has already been arrested once under Pocso Act, said police.

File Photo for representative purpose only Chennai : The victim was playing on the street when the accused lifted her to a nearby building and sexually assaulted her. The girl's parents who searched for their missing daughter were shocked to notice her being abused by Thyagarajan and thrashed him before handing him over to police. He was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.