Chennai's snatcher trio nabbed, 20 sovereigns seized

Chennai :

A three-member gang, which targeted women walking alone on the roads and snatched their phones and jewels has been arrested by Madipakkam police.





The accused were identified as V Rajesh alias Robert (23) of Zamin Pallavaram, S Sivasankaran (26) alias Siva of Urapakkam and D Leonard James (28) alias Leo of Chromepet and seven as many as seven gold chains including a mangal sutra, weighing about 20 sovereigns in total, were seized from them.





Investigation revealed that Rajesh alias Robert has more than 10 cases of snatching pending against him in South Chennai. A two-wheeler was also seized from them.





The trio has snatched chains from women in areas such as Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Selaiyur and Sankar Nagar.





The trio was arrested based on a complaint by one K Geetha (58) of Madipakkam, who lost her seven sovereign chain to them on August 19 when she briefly stepped out of the house.





The accused who were secured with the help of CCTV footage were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.