HC moved seeking to restrain Madras Varsity from offering PG law courses in distant mode

Chennai :

The petitioner B Ramkumar Adityan seeking an order of interim stay relating to the issue of admission notification and admitting students had contended that the high court while disposing of a batch of writ petitions had held that students who studied their PG Degree in Law through Private Study Mode in the UoM or under Distance Education Mode in the Annamalai University, are not eligible for appointment to the post of law teachers and all other degrees.





Further, the petitioner contended in his PIL that the court had amply made it clear that candidates who had undergone the regular Courses of Law, both in Bachelor Degree and Master Degree level and attended colleges or Universities, alone are eligible and that those with PG obtained through other schemes either correspondence or private, or any other method, which is not in consonance with the regular scheme, cannot be considered for appointment to the post of law teachers.





“Therefore, studying and conducting Law Course under Private Study mode has only led to litigations and several problems for the students conferred with such degrees,” the petitioner, said.





He also noted that the courses being offered without any recognition from the Bar Council of India renders such qualifications dubious ultimately affecting the students who obtain such degrees with the fond hope of building a career in law.