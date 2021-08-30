Active COVID-19 case incidence less than 40 in 14 Chennai Corporation zones

Chennai :

According to Greater Chennai Corporation data, the city had 1,906 active cases on Sunday evening, which is just 23 active cases per lakh population. As per data, the city's present population has been estimated around 82.16 lakh.





Among the 15 zones of the civic body, Alandur zone has the highest active case incidence with 58 active cases per lakh population. The zone has an approximate population of 3.23 lakh. The south Chennai zone is the only zone with more than 40 active case incidence.





Tondiarpet and Royapuram, the north Chennai zones that were affected worst during the initial days of the pandemic, have the lowest active case incidence of 14 and 9 respectively. Of the total cases reported in the two zones, only 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent cases are still active.





Against the population of 6.77 lakhs and 7.45 lakhs, the zones have only 98 and 67 active cases.





Apart from Tondiarpet and Royapuram, Thiruvottiyur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Sholinganallur have less than 20 active case incidence per one lakh population with 11, 14, 19 and 17.