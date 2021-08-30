Flyover connecting T Nagar, CIT Nagar to decongest three busy junctions

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation source, the new flyover would decongest South Usman road - Burkit Road and Madley Road Junction, a four-legged junction near T Nagar bus stand, and South Usman Road - South West Boag Road and New Boag Junction, another four-legged junction. The flyover will also decongest CIT Nagar First Main Road - CIT Nagar North Road Junction, which is a T-junction.





“The plan is to it construct a flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar First Main Road covering all the three junctions,” the source said.





Meanwhile, the civic body has invited private consultants to prepare a detailed project report for the new flyover. “A request for proposal (RFP) has been floated inviting the consultants. The eligible consultant will prepare a preliminary general arrangement drawing (GAD) and alignment plan showing the salient features of the flyover. Features such as alignment, overall length, cross-section, area of land required, and other aspects will be finalised based on cost-effectiveness and ease of construction,” the source said.





Though there is a flyover on Usman Road, other roads like Mackey Road, Burkit Road and CIT Nagar First Main Road face traffic issues due to the presence of multi-storeyed textile showrooms and other small shops attracting a huge number of shoppers. Meanwhile, the civic body, under the smart city mission, is carrying out the construction of a footbridge in T Nagar connecting Mambalam railway station and T Nagar bus stand.





As on date, the civic body maintains as many as 285 bridges, rail over bridges, rail under bridges, 6 causeways, 14 flyovers and grade separators, 40 footbridges, 5 pedestrian subways, 12 road over bridges, 16 road under bridges, 147 bridges across rivers, 4 foot over bridges and other facilities.