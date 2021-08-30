New equipment at city hosp to minimise radiation damage

Chennai :

Inaugurating the facility at Kamakshi Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that it would be a boon for the cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. The treatment is available under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, making it affordable for all the sections of the society, he added.





Dr TG Govindarajan, founder-chairman of the hospital, said the equipment delivers speed and millimetre precision in treating tumours with negligible damage to the surrounding tissues. It also has other features like active breathing coordinator with several features to ensure delivery of high doses in short periods of time, thereby reducing treatment duration and increasing efficiency.





Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination in the State, the Health Minister said that Tamil Nadu has about 17 lakhs of COVID-19 doses in stock. The drive in the State in August was appreciated by the Union government, Subramanian added.