Mon, Aug 30, 2021

Polio dose must for those coming from Afghan, says Health Dept

Published: Aug 30,202104:27 AM

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed all the Deputy Director of Health Services to coordinate with the concerned authorities of airport/Port Trust to get daily updates of any travellers coming from Afghanistan and vaccinate them against polio.

Representative Image
Chennai:
The international travellers coming to India from polio-endemic countries and countries that have re-established polio circulation should be vaccinated against polio, the directorate instructed.

The DDHS were also directed to keep a record of all inbound travellers irrespective of age group from Afghanistan to Tamil Nadu, and make necessary arrangements to vaccinate them with one dose each of oral polio vaccine and fractional dose IPV at all ports of entry (air, railway, sea and land).
