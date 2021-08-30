Polio dose must for those coming from Afghan, says Health Dept

Chennai :

The international travellers coming to India from polio-endemic countries and countries that have re-established polio circulation should be vaccinated against polio, the directorate instructed.





The DDHS were also directed to keep a record of all inbound travellers irrespective of age group from Afghanistan to Tamil Nadu, and make necessary arrangements to vaccinate them with one dose each of oral polio vaccine and fractional dose IPV at all ports of entry (air, railway, sea and land).