Vax drive among pregnant and lactating women picks up pace

Chennai :

According to the latest data from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, about 50 per cent of the target women pregnant for eight months of 2021-22 have been vaccinated. There was vaccine hesitancy among them in the initial days, with only about 15-20 per cent being covered till July. But the number has gone up this month, said officials.





Of the 6,74,163 targeted antenatal mothers in Tamil Nadu, 3,35,535 have been vaccinated until Aug 23. Of them, 3,30,445 received the first dose while 5,090 received the second.





Madurai recorded the highest number of 15,119 pregnant women, followed by Salem where 14,762 were vaccinated and Krishnagiri with 12,696.





“We are seeing good response for vaccination after individual counselling sessions before and after the vaccine drive for pregnant women commenced. These sessions were held to ensured that their doubts and concerns were addressed. Many women were confused if they could breastfeed after receiving the vaccine or if it would disturb the menstrual cycle. These concerns were addressed with the help of counselling,” said Dr Vijaya Subramanian, director of Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.





Also, 2,42,661 lactating women were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu. Even in this category, Madurai recorded the highest number of 13,849 lactating women being vaccinated, followed by Tirupur with 12,240.





Officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the vaccine hesitancy was reducing among pregnant and lactating women. “As more pregnant and lactating women are getting vaccinated, it also prompts others to come forward. We hope to achieve 100 per cent vaccination among them in the coming few months,” said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.