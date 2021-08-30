New numbers to report delay in bldg plan approval

Chennai :

According to a Corporation press release, applications seeking building plan approvals should be made online. “Standard operating procedure has been released in the civic body website,” the release said.





The release added that building plan approvals are being issued by the Chief Engineer (Town Planning) of the civic body for buildings with more than 5,000 sqft up to 10,000 sqft area. For buildings above 10,000 sqft, CMDA issues plan approvals.





“Approvals should be issued within 30 days for the eligible applications. For buildings with less than 5,000 sqft area, zonal executive engineers should issue approvals. Measures have been taken to issue approvals to the applications with required documents. The public can contact 1913 or 9445190748 (WhatsApp) to raise complaints pertaining to the planning approvals,” the release added.