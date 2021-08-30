GRP seizes 30 kg ganja at Chengalpattu rly station

The railway police on Sunday seized 30 kg of ganja that was being brought on an express train at Chengalpattu railway station.

Chennai : But the smugglers fled the scene after noticing police personnel searching the belongings of the passengers. The police seized four unclaimed bags containing 13 bundles of ganja, worth Rs 5 lakh, that were found in one of the cars of Kakinada Port-Chengalpattu Circar Express train. Officials said they suspected that the contraband might have been smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to be later sent to the southern districts. The seized contraband was handed over to NIB-CID sleuths of Kancheepuram. Further investigation is on.