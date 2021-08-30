Man held for forcing woman into physical relationship

A 24-year-old man who allegedly threatened a woman for physical intimacy was arrested by the city police.
Chennai: The woman and the accused had been friends and the man threatened to leak the photos to her husband if she did not oblige. The accused, identified as V Vasanth, 24, a resident of Triplicane, is working as a sales executive in an automobile showroom in Anna Nagar. Police said the victim’s husband and Vasanth were friends. “Vasanth and the woman had started going out as friends since February. Recently Vasanth threatened to leak the photos to the victim’s husband if she did not oblige for a physical relationship,” said a police officer. Based on the complaint, the city police arrested Vasanth and remanded him in judicial custody.
Conversations